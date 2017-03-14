Iowa Hawkeye N-I-T Time on Wednesday is changed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Hawkeye N-I-T Time on Wednesday is changed

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The NCAA announced today that due to the winter storm hitting the East Coast today, the University of Iowa’s National Invitation Tournament (NIT) home game against South Dakota on Wednesday has been changed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised on ESPN2. 

The South Dakota at Iowa contest is one of five NIT games affected.  The time change is a result of the UNC Greensboro-Syracuse Tuesday night contest being postponed until Wednesday due to the winter weather conditions.

 

