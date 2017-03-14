Cedar Falls Art center to host free showing of Scorsese films - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls Art center to host free showing of Scorsese films

Written by Jesse Coughlin
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

The Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls is continuing it's showing of four Martin Scorsese films in the month of March.

Admission is free and no tickets are required.

The Scorsese film showings will continue with "The Age of Innocence" at 7:00 p.m. in Mae Latta Hall on March 14, followed by "Gangs of New York" on the 21, and will conclude with "Hugo" on the 28.

