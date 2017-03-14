Cousin remembers 8-year-old hit by van

We are hearing from the family of an 8-year-old girl who was suddenly killed while riding her tricycle last week.

8-year-old Cassie Rieken was from Monticello.

Cassie was hit by a mini van at the intersection of South Cedar Street and West Washington Street Wednesday.

"That's all she had was love and her mom said I thought she had those special hugs for me but it turns out she gives everybody those hugs," says Paige Boche, Cassie's Cousin.

Boche says Rieken never knew an enemy and always knew how to be a friend.

"We heard from people at school that if somebody needed a friend to play with on the playground Cassie was going to be that friend because she just she was so sweet," she says.

Boche tells us Cassie only knew love.

"Anybody that knew her knows that this is true and anyone that didn't have the chance to know her all you need to know is that she was the sweetest little girl and if you did have the chance to meet her you would love her just as much as we do so."

A memorial fund has been set up for Cassie at Onward Bank and donations can be made at any Onward bank branch.

The 27-year-old woman who hit Cassie is not facing charges however authorities are still working to learn more about the deadly collision.

Cassie's funeral will be Friday morning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello.