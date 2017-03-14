Michelle Obama writes college letter for 'Black-ish' star - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Michelle Obama writes college letter for 'Black-ish' star

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Black-ish" star Yara Shahidi had lots of fans and supporters as she applied for college. She also had a letter of recommendation - and some encouragement - from Michelle Obama.

Shahidi tells W magazine that the former first lady gave her a "go get 'em, tiger" backrub before Shahidi took her Advanced Placement exams. She says Obama is "very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say."

Obama and Shahidi appeared on stage together in Washington in October for an International Day of the Girl event hosted by Glamour Magazine.

Shahidi is set to begin shooting a pilot for a spinoff series featuring her "Black-ish" character, Zoey Johnson on ABC.

