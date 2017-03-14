Update: Northeast Iowa Catholics can eat meat on St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is a big deal for Kathy Ginter, owner of the restaurant West Dubuque Tap.

"We're preparing for St. Patrick's Day, corned beef and cabbage, and all the fixings with green beer," she said.

So is her religion.

Many Catholics like her, fasting from meat on Fridays during lent.

But since St. Patrick's day falls on a Friday this year, Archbishop Michael Jackels says it's okay for Catholics within the Archdiocese of Dubuque to eat meat.

The celebrations often include serving traditional meals like corned beef.

"I think it's awesome, I'm Irish and I'm Catholic and I think it's great that he's dispensating everybody so we can eat corned beef," said Ginter.

Catholics instead are encouraged to do some good, like attend mass that day, donate to charity or not watch television.

Although granted permission to eat meat, some local Catholics say they won't. "For what the good Lord Jesus Christ did by fasting 40 days, 40 nights, and death, and all the suffering and death he endured for me, I think I can do it for him by sustaining from meat on St. Patrick's Day." said Tom Herig.

Catholics leaders all over announcing the same thing. However, the rules kind of vary from place to place.

The Chicago Cardinal gave permission for Catholics to eat their corned beef and cabbage on the 17th. There's many more, but other diocese include, Omaha, Boston, and Milwaukee.



