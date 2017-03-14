Man shot by police files lawsuit against City of Cedar Rapids

Jerime "Danky" Mitchell and his wife Bracken Ann Mitchell are filing a lawsuit against the city of Cedar Rapids and Officer Lucas Jones after Mitchell was shot during a traffic stop.

KWWL obtained the official documents from the Linn County Court House.

Officer Jones is listed in the documents both individually and as an employee of the City of Cedar Rapids.

On November 1, Mitchell was pulled over by Officer Jones; after a fight during a traffic stop, Officer Jones shot Mitchell.

A grand jury determined Officer Jones would not face charges for the incident.

The court filings note Mitchell and his wife are asking for a jury trial tied to the shooting.

