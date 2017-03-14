Three Iowa animal groups receive grants to help animals during disasters

The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) announces the recipients of this year’s ASPCA Midwest Disaster Resiliency Grants. It's a program that provides local communities with much-needed funding, training, and equipment to better serve and assist animals and pet owners during and after disasters.
A total of nearly $85,000 has been granted to groups across eight Midwestern states.
The ASPCA is providing grants to the groups below:
- Anderson County Emergency Management (Garnett, Kan.)- $2,500 for animal sheltering supplies to establish emergency shelters for pets during and after a disaster;
- Animal Rescue League Of Iowa (Des Moines, Iowa) - $1,900 for a large animal rescue glide to rescue trapped livestock and horses during emergencies across the state of Iowa;
- City of Sioux Falls Animal Control and Sioux Falls Area Humane Society (South Dakota) - $14,000 for a disaster response trailer and emergency supplies to carry out large-scale animal rescues and evacuations;
- Franklin County Emergency Management (Hampton, Iowa) - $2,500 for animal sheltering supplies in order to allow Franklin County emergency shelters to accept both pets and people;
- Kansas SART, Inc. (Wichita, Kan.) - $11,500 for a disaster response trailer with enough sheltering supplies to setup a temporary animal shelter at a moment’s notice;
- Lincoln County Emergency Management (North Platte, Neb.) - $11,500 for a disaster response trailer used to evacuate and shelter animals during emergencies;
- North Iowa Community Emergency Response Team (Mason City, Iowa)- $1,925 for rescue supplies to stock their animal disaster response trailer;
- Payne County Animal Response Team (Oklahoma) - $5,000 for a mobile pet shelter capable of housing 60+ pets, which could be parked outside evacuation shelters, allowing evacuees to stay in close proximity to their pets during emergencies;
- Platte County Sheriff’s Office (Platte City, Mo.) - $5,500 for a disaster response trailer and sheltering supplies to establish an emergency animal shelter in the event of a disaster;
- Region 22 Emergency Management (Scottsbluff, Neb.) - $2,000 to equip and train a County Animal Response Team (CART);
- Sibley County Emergency Management (Gaylord, Minn.) - $2,500 to train local fire departments in responding to roadway accidents involving livestock—a common occurrence in Minnesota;
- St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management (Missouri) - $6,500 for a mobile pet shelter capable of housing 60+ pets, which could be parked outside evacuation shelters, allowing evacuees to stay in close proximity to their pets during emergencies; and
- Ward County Emergency Management (Minton, N.D.) - $16,675 for a disaster response trailer and rescue equipment.