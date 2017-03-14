Former officer reaches plea deal in domestic assault case - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former officer reaches plea deal in domestic assault case

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) - Court records say a former police officer in northern Iowa has reached a plea deal in his domestic abuse case and wants to change his plea.

Thirty-six-year-old Ryan Eskildsen pleaded not guilty in January to a misdemeanor count. He's accused of grabbing and striking his wife at their home Nov. 29.

A judge has scheduled a plea hearing April 4 in Mason City. The court records don't say whether Eskildsen will plead to the same charge or whether a new charge will be filed.

Eskildsen quit the Clear Lake force Feb. 10.

