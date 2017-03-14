Pi Day specials - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Pi Day specials

Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
(KWWL) -

Today is March 14, also known as Pi Day for the mathematical constant of π.

You can look out for deals on apparel, pizza, and of course pie!

$3 off a large pizza.

* A medium one-topping pizza for $3.99 when you purchase a large specialty pizza.

$4 off a jumbo pizza.

  • Grand Traverse Pie Company – Check out these Pie Day special offers:

* A free slice of Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase. The ABC pie includes apples, blueberries, and cherries.

Free pie for a year and prizes of $150 in Grand Traverse Pie Company gift cards to winners of their annual pi video contest.

* Buy one large pizza, get one large pizza for $3.14.

A free large pizza with proof of birthdate.

Non-Food Pi Day Deals

Link to original list: https://www.offers.com/blog/post/pi-day-freebies-deals/

