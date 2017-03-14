Firefighters in California battle huge fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Firefighters in California battle huge fire

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A utility truck crashed into a power pole in California, sparking a massive fire.

Crews say the fire started when live wires fell to the ground after the crash. Several buildings and cars caught fire within just a few minutes.

There are no reports yet indicating if anyone got hurt. 

