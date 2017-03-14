VIDEO: Lightning hits church in Georgia - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Lightning hits church in Georgia

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A shocking sight is caught on surveillance video when lightning strikes a church building in Georgia.

A nearby business caught the lightning strike on camera. The strike rips a hole through the side of the church.

No one was inside the church at the time.

The pastor says the sanctuary was spared, but the church lost about $30,000 in electronic equipment. 

