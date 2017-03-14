Jurors questioned for trial of deputy in boy's shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- A state prosecutor is asking prospective jurors if they can set aside any potential biases if picked for the murder trial of a deputy in the fatal shooting of a 6 year-old boy.

One of the questions Assistant Attorney General John Sinquefield has asked potential jurors is whether or not race could influence their decisions. The accused deputy, Derrick Stafford, is black, while the boy and his father are white.

Lawyers for Stafford and another black law enforcement officer awaiting a separate trial in the shootings have accused prosecutors of a rush to judgment. Jonathan Goins, Stafford's attorney, said he thinks that would not have happened if the officers had been white.