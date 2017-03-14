Iowa DOT closing portion of Highway 20 today - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa DOT closing portion of Highway 20 today

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Iowa Department of Transportation will close a portion of Highway 20 today for about 20 minutes.

Work being done for the Southwest Arterial will force the DOT to close both east and westbound lanes of traffic at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It will be closed from the intersection with Stone Valley Drive to the intersection where Menards is located--about a mile and a half.

Because the closure is so short, the DOT says they won't be posting a detour.

