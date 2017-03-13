Preschoolers with same haircut honored for being role models

Two preschoolers, one black and one white, gained a lot of attention when they wanted to get the same haircut so their teacher wouldn't be able tell them apart.

Monday they were recognized for being role models. Louisville Metro Police officer Amber Ross stopped by the school today to surprise Jax and Reddy with gifts.

Officer Ross invited the two bestfriends into the hallway, surprising them with presents and matching t-shirts for pajama day at school. That way the pair will look more alike.

And as usual, Jax and Reddy shared their new goodies with their classmates. Officer Ross wanted to leave more than just material gifts.

"With everything going on in the world today, you have these two kids that say their hair is the only thing that's making them different. When they see this uniform, they get all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed...What these kids don't know in this moment right here...They're my heroes to be able to come in and meet them. It's a blessing to be able to come out and to do this. For me to be able to have an opportunity to reach out in other ways, other than the streets, so they can understand that police are good people and we are here for them," said Ross.

"Honestly before I came out here, one of the little girls, she said, 'ms. April,' she said, 'I wanna be a good police officer, I wanna wear my outfit tomorrow.' actually, the impact is immediate," said Miss April, a school official.

Not only did the boys get to meet members of the LMPD, some companies recognized them by sending them brand new beds and clippers.

The boys were also invited by the Miami Heat to attend one of their games in courtside seats, and received their own customized jerseys.