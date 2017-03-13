UNI Women's Basketball earns 3rd NCAA Tournament Appearance

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The UNI women’s basketball team is doing to the big dance after being selected to the 2017 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament tonight. The Panthers are slated to play DePaul on Friday, March 17 in Starkville, Miss. in the Oklahoma City Region at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.



It is the third time in program history that the Panthers have secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament, also appearing in back-to-back seasons in 2010 and 2011. The selection is the first at-large bid the Missouri Valley Conference has received since 2013 and just the 11th in conference history.

The Panthers are coming off another historic season. UNI currently has 24 wins, the first time in school history the Panthers have had back-to-back seasons with 20-plus victories. They finished second during the MVC regular season and made a run to the MVC Tournament championship game for the second consecutive year.