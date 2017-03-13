Man forecasts weather despite handicap

Tracking the storms from home, a New Hampton man with Cerebral Palsy has his very own severe weather lab.

28-year-old Kyle Hennessy uses 3 IPads, TV, and his Xbox to track storms throughout the country.

A week ago, he had a busy night tracking tornadoes but now it's snow. He posts updates on his Facebook page saying, "I am tracking the storm using special equipment (Xbox 360)."

His mother Kim Hennessy says, "He spends every night checking the weather and when something is coming, he is really in tune with all of it. He really enjoys it."

Kyle is deaf and has Cerebral Palsy, but that doesn't stop him. He gets all his information with the tap of his feet.

Kyle says, "I love tornadoes and thunderstorms."

It's been a passion since he was in high school.

"He started watching the storm chaser shows and the movie Twister," Kim says.

Getting his love for storms through the TV, including one of his favorites from KWWL...even though they might not always see eye to eye.

When asked if he watches KWWL's Mark Schnackenberg he responds, "Yeah I sure do...but I don't agree with him."

