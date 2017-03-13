House freezes over - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

House freezes over

Written by Sara Belmont
Scraping ice off your car's windshield in the morning is one thing, but scraping it off your entire house is a whole different story.

A family woke up to their house frozen over in New York. Strong winds and frigid temperatures caused it. 

The walls, door, windows, and everything else outside was coated in a layer of ice.

