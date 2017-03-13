Cleanup underway in Waterloo after snow storm

Winter is in full gear in eastern Iowa with just one week until spring.

Roads in downtown Waterloo are clear for the most part, however people were taking it slow Monday.

"They started out saying it was only going to be just a couple of inches, and just look at what we got," said Maggie Harn, Waterloo.

While kids are out sledding, enjoying their first day of spring break, others are hard at work.

"It wasn't too hard, it was light and it wasn't really wet...cause that stuff's pretty rough," said Harn.

Some Iowans are trading in their shovels for a snow blower, letting the machines do the work.

Plows were removing layers of slush from Highway 218, working to prevent cars from sliding into ditches - a familiar sight for drivers Monday morning.

"There was several cars and trucks in the ditch, jammed up into the snow banks," said Harn. "I had to drive very careful."

For some, snow in the middle of March is no problem.

"It's just part of living in Iowa," said Gil Schultz, Cedar Falls. "It's gonna change, by the end of the week we will have something different, but I don't mind it."

Others are pleading for spring.

"I hope it's done snowing," said Harn.

Now that road conditions have improved, Cedar Falls police say they have not gone to any accidents caused by weather since 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Police report they were called to nine weather-related accidents during the storm.