Springville Restaurant receives threat days after break in

A Springville restaurant received a threat nearly a week after it was broken into.

According to Sally's on Broadway Owner Sally Deeb the restaurant had more than $8,000 stolen last Monday including more than $1,000 raised for the Austin Strong Foundation.

6-year-old Austin Smith died of cancer last year, the Austin Strong Foundation was created in his memory to help others fighting cancer.

Following our initial report of the break in many people have generously donated money at Sally's on Broadway for the Austin Strong Foundation in hopes of replacing what taken.

Deeb says more than $10,300 has been raised in the week since the incident.

On Saturday Sally found a note taped to the restaurant door that said, "Things happen in three, this one is number one, now two more will fall Sally Deed."

The note was written on top of a Journal Eureka newspaper clipping from an article written about the burglary.

"There's a little bit of spelling errors on it including my name but I'm sure that was in an attempt to disguise their handwriting," says Deeb.

She told us officials took the note in as evidence.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner says they are continuing to look into the burglary.

Austin Smith's dad helped install seven security cameras all around Sally's on Broadway this weekend.

Sally has replaced her safe, "It'll take a forklift to get it out of here, it's bolted down to the ground," she says.

An alarm system has also been installed, it's new protection for the restaurant and for the thousands of dollars people have been donating to the Austin Strong Foundation since the break in.

Among the kindness, Sally says she is not letting the note scare her.

"You can't let the actions of a few crazies out there take away your....... stride, your perseverance you just can't let that happen," she told us.

Sally believes the note is not related to the break in but rather someone wanting 15 minutes of fame.

The Austin Strong Foundation sent us this statement today: The generosity and support for the Foundation has been amazing and that is truly a reflection on Sally Deeb. With the latest development of the note found on her door it appears to have taken a more personal direction. Our support for Sally will be unwavering and we will never allow the acts of 1 person to negatively affect our continued mission.