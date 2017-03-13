Dubuque deals with late snow storm

Just one week away from spring, eastern Iowa is hit by a snow storm.

Several inches falling on the Dubuque area Sunday night into Monday morning.

Iowans quickly adjusting. "One thing you can't do nothing about and that's the weather," said Dave Carner.

People are shoveling snow and doing what they need to do. "I'm cleaning off around my vehicle so they don't get street storage tickets on them," he said.

The public works department bringing out extra heavy equipment to deal with the storm -- 20 plow trucks in total to clear the roads.

On the highways, the Iowa DOT working to also clear them.

Sunday night the highways from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque completely covered. We checked out Highway 151 South not too long ago, there's progress, but some areas were partially snow covered.

As for people in nearby rural areas, it's just another day.

"Just feeding cattle and gonna have to bedding them, so they stay warm and clean the snow out," said Greg Hartman of Key West.