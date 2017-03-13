Dubuque deals with late snow storm - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque deals with late snow storm

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Just one week away from spring, eastern Iowa is hit by a snow storm.

Several inches falling on the Dubuque area Sunday night into Monday morning.

Iowans quickly adjusting. "One thing you can't do nothing about and that's the weather," said Dave Carner.

People are shoveling snow and doing what they need to do. "I'm cleaning off around my vehicle so they don't get street storage tickets on them," he said.

The public works department bringing out extra heavy equipment to deal with the storm -- 20 plow trucks in total to clear the roads.

On the highways, the Iowa DOT working to also clear them.

Sunday night the highways from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque completely covered. We checked out Highway 151 South not too long ago, there's progress, but some areas were partially snow covered. 

As for people in nearby rural areas, it's just another day.

"Just feeding cattle and gonna have to bedding them, so they stay warm and clean the snow out," said Greg Hartman of Key West.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.