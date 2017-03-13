Obama-era U.S. Attorney resigns

United States Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa Kevin Techau is resigning from his position.

Techau was appointed under President Barack Obama in 2013.

He resigned from his position on March 10.

Techau said "I am very grateful that I had the opportunity to lead the men and women who work so hard in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa."

First Assistant United States Attorney Sean R. Berry will serve as Acting United States Attorney until a replacement is put in place.