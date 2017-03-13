Man killed after driving into creek in Washington County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man killed after driving into creek in Washington County

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
One person is killed after driving off the road and into a creek.  It happened on Vine Avenue, north of G36 in Washington County.

Troopers say the victim is 38-year-old Clint Norris, of Ainsworth.  He was killed at the scene.

