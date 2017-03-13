Nissan recalls 54,000 cars - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Nissan recalls 54,000 cars

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

Nissan is recalling more than 54,000 cars because the airbags can deploy unexpectedly when the door is slammed.

The recall involves the 2012 Nissan Versa. The problem may be caused by the degradation of the side impact sensor connector pins.

If you own one, contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.