Shoppers react to local Gordmans closing

Written by Elizabeth Amanieh, KWWL Reporter
Department store operator Gordmans is filing for bankruptcy protection and plans to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores. Shoppers in Eastern Iowa are upset to see one of their favorites closing. 

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Gordmans had posted losses in five of its last six quarters. It's stock price fell to 6 cents a share Monday after the announcement.

Gordman stores including locations in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Coralville will close its doors for good. These are just a few of 106 total stores in the Midwest. 

"Now where am I going to shop?" said Gordmans customer Ryan Woods.

Shoppers like Woods are disappointed and surprised to hear the discount store for name brands and fashion trends has been struggling. Disappointing sales lead to a loss in five of its last six quarters. 

"I mean the Buckle's expensive, Gordman's has good deals," said Woods. "I'm not spending $70 on a shirt."

A surprise to shoppers, but not for Gordmans. In January, the company announced it would be cutting all jobs outside their stores, "to better compete in the current sluggish retail environment."

Gordmans won't be the only empty storefront inside the Crossroads mall in Waterloo, where a number of other stores sitting vacant.

"Vanity's closing, PacSun just closed in there too," said shopper Kelsey Nordman.

"I don't know why a lot of places are closing but I mean it was a decent store-they have everything," said Woods. "So I'm gonna have to go to Walmart, that's all there is to It."

Gordmans did not comment on a specific date for when they will close, as well as any information on their liquidation sales. 

The company will not say exactly how many employees will be losing their jobs. Gordmans has stores in 22 states. 

