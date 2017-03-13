Former KKK Imperial Wizard praises Rep. Steve King - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former KKK Imperial Wizard praises Rep. Steve King

David Duke, the former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, is praising Rep. Steve King after King made some controversial remarks over Twitter.

Duke tweeting out "GOD BLESS STEVE KING!!! ."

Duke later tweeted "King-A 90% White Nation when I was in college, USA now has over 50% non-white births. Would white births becoming majority in Kenya be okay?"

