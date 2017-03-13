Penn St. ex-athletic director pleads guilty in abuse case

Browse open positions, both on-air and behind-the-scenes, at KWWL's four regional bureaus in Waterloo, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The former athletic director at Penn State University has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge for his role in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case, more than five years after the scandal broke.

Ex-Athletic Director Tim Curley entered the plea Monday in Harrisburg. Former university Vice President Gary Schultz is also in the courtroom, though no action has been taken yet on his case. Penn State ex-President Graham Spanier is also charged in the case, but he's not in court.

The three handled a 2001 complaint by a graduate assistant who said he saw Sandusky, a retired defensive football coach, sexually abusing a boy in a team shower. They did not report the matter to police or child welfare authorities but told Sandusky he was not allowed to bring children to the campus.

Sandusky was arrested a decade later and convicted in 2012.

