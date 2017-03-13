Cedar Rapids crews working hard to clear roads - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids crews working hard to clear roads

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
1st Street SE in downtown Cedar Rapids around 10:30 a.m. 1st Street SE in downtown Cedar Rapids around 10:30 a.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Crews are working very hard to clear streets in Cedar Rapids. 

According to Cedar Rapids Communication Coordinator Emily Muhlbach crews have been working since early Sunday night and additional crews were called in around 4 this morning to help clear streets in time for the Monday morning commute. 

Street crews are using 50% salt and 50% sand on the roadways. 

As of this morning they are continuing to keep up with main roads while also working to clear neighborhood streets. 

Cedar Rapids police responded to 31 crashes between 6 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 Monday morning. 

The city says about 90 plows are out. 

