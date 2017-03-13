Department store chain Gordmans files for bankruptcy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Department store chain Gordmans files for bankruptcy

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -
Department store operator Gordmans is filing for bankruptcy protection and plans to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores.
   The Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
   Gordmans had posted losses in five of its last six quarters. It's stock price fell to 6 cents a share Monday after the announcement.
   Gordmans did not give a time frame for the liquidation sale. It has stores in 22 states.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.