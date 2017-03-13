WINTER STORM: Eastern Iowa blanketed in snow

A winter storm dumped several inches of snow across eastern Iowa, making roads tough to travel this morning.



Nearly 9 inches of snow has been reported in northeast Iowa's Black Hawk County from a late-winter storm that's hampering travelers.

The National Weather Service said Monday that 8 inches has been reported elsewhere in the northern half of the state, where a winter storm warning remains in effect.

The Iowa Transportation Department says dozens of highways are covered with snow, imperiling drivers. Authorities in several counties report dozens of weather-related accidents.



Police departments and county sheriff's offices have been responding to accidents due to the winter storm.



The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office is busy helping drivers. Parts of the county have seen 8 inches of snow. Deputies have responded to multiple reports of cars in ditches. They tell us they did not see any major crashes overnight but have responded to a number of minor crashes.

In Dubuque, officers say they've responded to more than 10 crashes. Officers say a number of drivers have gone off the roads due to the slick conditions. Police say they have not seen anyone with serious injuries.



Hundreds of state and city snow plows have been out clearing the roads overnight and this morning. ?According to the Iowa DOT website, more than 500 plows were out on the roads across the state early Monday.



Here's more information from the StormTRACK 7 team:

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place across the entire KWWL viewing area through Monday.

Snow continues to track through the state this morning and is covering roadways with several inches of snow in some areas. Early reports are of 5-7" in many areas that include Interstate 380 and Highway 20. Other roads are also completely covered in snowfall. Your morning commute will take longer today.

Winds are causing some blowing and drifting this morning, too. Winds will be 10-20 mph and gusting higher at times. Less traveled roadways may have larger drifts before the plows can get through.

The snow will wind down by late morning and early afternoon, becoming more scattered during the afternoon. An additional 1-2" of new snowfall will be possible before the system tracks to the east later today.

