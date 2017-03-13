'Kong' outmuscles 'Logan' to become king of the box office - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

'Kong' outmuscles 'Logan' to become king of the box office

Posted: Updated:

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
   
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kong is the king of the box office this weekend.
   
Studio estimates say Sunday that "Kong: Skull Island" took in a strong $61 million in its first weekend in theaters. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, the Warner Bros. and Legendary actioner cost a reported $185 million to produce.
   
King Kong outmuscled another beast to take the top spot. Fox's Wolverine installment "Logan," dropped 58 percent from its debut and earned $37.9 million, raising its total to $152.7 million.
   
In third place, "Get Out," the buzzy horror directed by Jordan Peele added $21.1 million, pushing its sum to $111 million in just three weeks.
   

Rounding out the top five are the faith-based movie "The Shack," with $10.1 million, and "The Lego Batman Movie" with $7.8 million.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.