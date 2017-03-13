Iowa gas prices unchanged in past week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa gas prices unchanged in past week

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Iowa gas prices are averaging $2.34 a gallon and have not moved in the past week.

GasBuddy reports the national average has fallen 1.3 cents a gallon in the last week to roughly $2.29 a gallon.

Prices Sunday were 29.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 2.0 cents a gallon higher than one month ago. During the last month, the national average has increased 1.5 cents per gallon. 

GasBuddy finds prices in and around Iowa as follows: 


Quad Cities- $2.22/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.22/g.
Des Moines- $2.53/g, down 6.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.59/g.
Omaha- $2.29/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.31/g.

