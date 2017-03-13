MESSAGE MONDAY: Buckleology: Picking safety to win - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

MESSAGE MONDAY: Buckleology: Picking safety to win

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Iowa DOT's Message Monday this week promotes buckling up with a March Madness twist.

Today's message reads: "48 traffic deaths this year. Buckleology: The act of picking safety to win."

According to the DOT, nearly 40 percent of people who die on Iowa’s highways are not wearing seat belts. The DOT says one factor is adults forgetting to buckle up when riding in the back seat. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.