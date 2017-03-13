500+ Iowa DOT plows on roads throughout early morning

We've been tracking the winter storm in eastern Iowa, as it has dumped a number of inches of snow across our area.



According to the Iowa DOT website, more than 500 plows were out on the roads across the state early Monday.



Snow totals vary at this point; the Waterloo Regional Airport reported more than eight inches of snow as of 6 a.m. Monday.



