Cedar Rapids considered #4 best city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
An Eastern Iowa city is listed as one of the best cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

WalletHub put together a list of the best cities. It based the ranking on cost, safety, accessibility, and traditions around the holiday.

Buffalo, New York topped the list, followed by Madison, Wisconsin. Boston came in third, and Cedar Rapids comes in at #4.

On Friday, Cedar Rapids will host the 42nd annual SaPaDaPaSo Parade. It will be in downtown Cedar Rapids from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

