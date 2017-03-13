Late-winter storm dumps heavy snow on northern Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Late-winter storm dumps heavy snow on northern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Nearly 9 inches of snow has been reported in northeast Iowa's Black Hawk County from a late-winter storm that's hampering travelers.

The National Weather Service said Monday that 8 inches has been reported elsewhere in the northern half of the state, where a winter storm warning remains in effect.

The Iowa Transportation Department says dozens of highways are covered with snow, imperiling drivers. Authorities in several counties report dozens of weather-related accidents. No deaths have been reported.

