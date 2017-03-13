Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office responds to multiple reports - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office responds to multiple reports of cars in ditches

Posted: Updated:
Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
Connect
BLACK HAWK COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office is busy helping drivers.

Parts of the county have seen 8 inches of snow.

Deputies have responded to multiple reports of cars in ditches.

They tell us they did not see any major crashes overnight but have responded to a number of minor crashes.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.