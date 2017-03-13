Dubuque police respond to multiple crashes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque police respond to multiple crashes

Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

With snow falling across eastern Iowa -- police departments are receiving calls from drivers who've slid off the road or hit things.

In Dubuque, officers say they've responded to more than 10 crashes.

Officers say a number of drivers have gone off the roads due to the slick conditions.

Police say they have not seen anyone with serious injuries.

