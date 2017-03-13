Snow causes busy night for Cedar Rapids police - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Snow causes busy night for Cedar Rapids police

Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

It's been a busy night for Cedar Rapids police. They've responded to a number of crashes since the snow started last night.

Police tell us they've had a few dozen calls of drivers sliding off roads or getting into crashes.

They've had multiple reports from Highway 30 and Interstate 380. At one point, 380 was briefly closed while they cleaned up a crash.

The good news is they've seen very few injuries. They say a few people had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries but no one has serious injuries.

