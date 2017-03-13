1 person taken to hospital following Charles City apartment fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

1 person taken to hospital following Charles City apartment fire

CHARLES CITY (KWWL) -

One person is in the hospital after an apartment caught fire in Charles City.

Firefighters responded to 906 Gilbert Street shortly after midnight.

Firefighters say everyone got out of the apartments on their own but one person needed to be taken to the hospital for possibly breathing in too much smoke.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Firefighters say there is major damage to the apartment where the fire started and some minor to moderate damage to another apartment.

