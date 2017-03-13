Iowa gets #1 NIT seed, will host South Dakota

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The season rolls on for the Iowa basketball team, just not in the NCAA tournament. After missing out on the big dance, the Hawks received the next best thing, a #1 seed in the NIT.

Iowa will host South Dakota on Wednesday night at 6:00 PM. The Hawkeyes, who were one of the first four teams left out of the NCAA tournament, enter the NIT with an 18-14 record. They recently had a 4-game winning streak snapped by Indiana in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament.

Iowa's invitation snaps a 3-year run of invitations to the NCAA's.