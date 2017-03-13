Iowa gets #1 NIT seed, will host South Dakota - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa gets #1 NIT seed, will host South Dakota

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

The season rolls on for the Iowa basketball team, just not in the NCAA tournament. After missing out on the big dance, the Hawks received the next best thing, a #1 seed in the NIT.

Iowa will host South Dakota on Wednesday night at 6:00 PM. The Hawkeyes, who were one of the first four teams left out of the NCAA tournament, enter the NIT with an 18-14 record. They recently had a 4-game winning streak snapped by Indiana in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament.

Iowa's invitation snaps a 3-year run of invitations to the NCAA's.

