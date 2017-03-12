Snow Emergency for City of Jesup - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Snow Emergency for City of Jesup

Posted: Updated:
JESUP (KWWL) -

The City of Jesup is in a Snow Emergency.

The Snow Emergency is effective from 7 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. on March 14th. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.