City of Mount Vernon declares Snow Emergency

Mount Vernon -

The City of Mount Vernon will be declaring a SNOW EMERGENCY effective at 10:00 p.m. Sunday until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

All vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes.

Vehicles that are not moved from designated routes may be ticketed and towed.

