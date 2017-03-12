Drake tops UNI in overtime thriller for MVC tournament title

A regulation buzzer beater and an overtime flurry propelled the 20th ranked Drake women past UNI 74-69 to capture the championship at the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

The Bulldogs' Caitlin Ingle hit a tough jumper as time expired to force a 63-63 tie sending the game to overtime. The shot came just five seconds after Ellie Herzberg put UNI ahead 63-61 with a long three-pointer. After the Panthers took a 66-63 lead in the extra session, Drake (28-4, 18-0 MVC) responded with a 9-0 run that would seal the win.

Ingle led the way for Drake scoring 22 points on 10 of 19 shooting. Herzberg led the Panthers hitting five treys and scoring 25.

The win marked the 22nd straight for Drake. UNI (24-8, 15-3 MVC) will go to Monday hoping for a possible at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.