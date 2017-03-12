Winter storm hits Waterloo

Just when most of eastern Iowa was hoping it was over we get hit again with snow.

A winter storm is making its way across the state.

Sunday evening the snow started to cover the grass and added a wet layer to the roads in Waterloo.

"They'll get slick in the covered, protected areas and bridges probably," said Barry Thede, Waterloo DOT. "If the wind dies down, yes it will build up on the road, but if the wind picks up like it is it will blow off."

Kyle Slifer and a few others were braving the 20 degree temperatures early Sunday afternoon before the snow started to fall. They are hoping this will be the last time eastern Iowa sees snow this season.

"I am sure it will be wet and heavy, hopefully it's the last snow," said Slifer, Cedar Falls. "I am done with snow and I am tired of snow so hopefully that's all we get...just a little bit, a trace and that's it for the year and it can warm up."

Many people telling KWWL it's been a mild winter, the Waterloo Iowa DOT agreeing saying it's been slow for them.

"It's been kind of slower, but it's been sporadic," said Thede. "You'll get a storm that lasts a couple of days here and there, but it's kind of been a slow winter."

With one week until spring people are itching to kick off their winter boots, hats and gloves.

"We are ready to not be wearing this many clothes disk golfing that's for sure," said Slifer.

The DOT is taking every precaution as winter shows few signs of stopping.

"We all know that it's usually not done till April so we keep everything prepared and ready to go just in case the weather does change," said Thede.

As for this weekend's storm some say they aren't worried.

"I don't know I guess I'll wake up in the morning and go to work it doesn't really bother me too much," said Slifer.

The Department of Transportation stresses roads may be wet and slick Sunday night and early Monday morning.

It's very important to stay careful and slow down.