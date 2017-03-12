Neighbors react to dog remains found in home, woman charged with animal neglect

Neglected and starved to death. That's what police say happened to two dogs living the Monona home.

The remains of the first dog discovered in the garage.

The second dog found in the basement.

Authorities believe they both died late last year.

The dog owner, 22-year old Chanda Halvorson is charged with animal neglect.

Neighbors say this awful. "The dog was only getting let out maybe once a day when we would see her there, then we stopped seeing here there or the animal," said Kathy Williams.

It was the landlord who found the bones after Halvorson moved.

Investigators spent some time checking things out in this case. We're told Halverson denied the dead dog in the basement was hers. We're told records at the area veterinarian were checked to determine she was the owner.

"It's just sad that it had to happen that it couldn't been handled in a more humane way, instead of neglecting and being abandoned," added Williams.

Halvorson is charged with two counts of animal neglect. According to Iowa state law, those are serious misdemeanor offenses.