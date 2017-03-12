Iowa State picks up 5 seed in NCAA tournament - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State picks up 5 seed in NCAA tournament

Posted: Updated:
AMES (KWWL) -

Iowa State earned the Midwest region's 5 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Cyclones will open against 12th seeded Nevada on Thursday in Milwaukee.

The selection comes on the heels of Saturday's win over West Virginia which secured Iowa State's 3rd Big 12 Tournament title in the past four seasons.

Iowa State reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament last year in Steve Prohm's first season as head coach.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.