North Liberty asks drivers not to park in streets

North Liberty city workers are asking drivers not to park in the streets Sunday night, as snow plow crews brace for winter weather.

The city will be placing a snow emergency in effect Sunday at 6:00 p.m., and they plan to lift it by 6:00 p.m. Monday.

What that means, parking on streets will not be allowed so crews can have a clear path to plow streets as the snow falls.

City officials say, "prohibiting on-street parking during snow emergencies ensures city streets are clear for effective snow removal."

Vehicles that are left on North Liberty streets Sunday night could be ticketed or towed.

Off-street parking for drivers without a garage, driveway or other paved space will be available to park at public areas, like the North Liberty Community Center located at 520 W. Cherry Street.

If you're a North Liberty resident, and you have any questions about the weather or this ordinance, you can call City Hall at (319) 626-5700 or click here.