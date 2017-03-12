Iowans preparing for winter storm - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowans preparing for winter storm

Posted: Updated:
Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The Iowa Department of Transportation workers are busy keeping roads clear as the snow falls across eastern Iowa.

Crews were on standby most of Sunday, preparing for the snow to hit eastern Iowa.

Roads, bridges, and intersections are slick, and DOT workers remind drivers to be cautious of the weather.

To review Department of Transportation cameras across the area or see where snow plow drivers are traveling, you can click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.