Criss Angel hospitalized after stunt mishap in Las Vegas

Criss Angel was hospitalized and his Mindfreak Live! show at the Luxor in Las Vegas was cut short Friday after he appeared to lose consciousness in the middle of a dangerous stunt.

"During Friday evening's performance, while attempting his famed upside down straitjacket escape while suspended by his feet, he lost consciousness," a rep for the celebrity illusionist told People Saturday. "He was lowered to the stage and rushed to the hospital where he was evaluated and released early this morning."

The rep said that Angel was undergoing additional testing Saturday.

Scores of the magician's fans expressed shock and support for the star online.

"He is grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from his fans around the world," Angel's rep said.

The rep also said that Angel and his son had to cancel a scheduled appearance at a Southern Nevada fundraiser Saturday morning.

"Due to Friday's events, Criss and his son Johnny Crisstopher were unable to attend a previously scheduled appearance at a fundraiser for MakeAWish of Southern Nevada Saturday morning. In his absence, a representative of HELP, the nonprofit Criss created to find a cure for pediatric cancer, presented MakeAWish with a $100,000 donation."

Witnesses had described the incident on social media.

"10 mins into the show, Criss Angel was doing his upside down straitjacket stunt and was almost out after spinning for 2 mins and then they let him down," Peter Sehl wrote on Facebook. "He stopped moving, curtain down. Break for 15 mins. Now show cancelled. Hope he is ok!! Didn't appreciated peoples comments as they were leaving."

"Went to a @CrissAngel show and I think he almost died," one user wrote on Twitter. "They had to cancel the show after like 15 mins. hope he's cool though."

"At the Criss Angel Show. Something went wrong when he tried to escape from a jacket while suspended," Ryan Perez tweeted. "Show has been cancelled."

He said that after customers complained, full refunds were issued.

In 2013, Angel severely injured his shoulder and bicep while performing a similar stunt in Times Square in New York City. His Cirque du Soleil show "Believe" at the Luxor was halted temporarily for months while he recovered.