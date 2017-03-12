Dubuque approves park plans for children with disabilities

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) -- Dubuque officials have approved plans for an all-inclusive field at a city park, supporting an effort to build a leveled, rubberized surface that could be used by children who have disabilities.

The Telegraph Herald reports that volunteers plan to raise $3.5 million in private donations for the project at Veterans Memorial Park.

Local nonprofit Miracle League of Dubuque aims add a baseball field and playground with the flat surface to the park. Additional facilities, which include concession stands, restrooms, changing rooms and classrooms, would be fully accessible to people with physical and mental disabilities.

Dubuque Community School District data show that nearly 1,700 children in the district have been diagnosed with a disability. According to the organization, more than 4,000 children with disabilities live in the surrounding area.